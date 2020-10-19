SCDF Recovers Man’s Body 2 Metres From Shore At Marina Reservoir

What was supposed to be a call for rescue led to a shocking discovery of a man’s body at Marina Reservoir this morning (19 Oct).

Source

While there are little details surrounding the circumstances of the incident at press time, the man was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was recovered.

SCDF recovers man’s body at Marina Reservoir

According to Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they got a call for help at Marina Reservoir near the Promontory at 8.50am.

Strangely, when rescue personnel arrived at the scene, they could not find anyone there.

An underwater search ensued, with divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) at the helm of the mission.

They recovered a man’s body about 2 metres from shore. Sadly, they pronounced him dead on the spot.

Deceased was wearing only shorts

The Straits Times reports that the deceased was pulled from the waters near Customs House at Marina Bay. He was wearing only shorts.

Someone had also contacted the police for help. This was at 8.44am along 11 Marina Boulevard.

Hope police will bring closure to deceased’s loved ones

News of deaths are always troubling. We hope police will be able to get to the bottom of this, and bring closure to the deceased’s loved ones.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to family members and friends of the deceased.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.