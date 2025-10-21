23-year-old man’s body found in waters off Sembawang Park, no foul play suspected

Body of 23-year-old man found in waters near Sembawang Park on 20 Oct afternoon

The body of a 23-year-old man was found in the waters off Sembawang Park on Monday (20 Oct) afternoon.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that they received a call for assistance at about 2.20pm after a body was seen floating near the shore of the park.

Officers subsequently retrieved the man’s body from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SCDF pronounced person dead at the scene

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it received a call for assistance at Kampong Wak Hassan.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Photos posted by the @sgfollowsall Instagram page showed a blue tent near the jetty, behind a police cordon.

Police could also be seen near the shore of Sembawang Park.

‘Body might have been there not days but weeks’, eyewitness says

The follower who submitted the photos told @sgfollowsall that they were fishing at the park with their family when a crowd gathered near the jetty.

“My dad went over to see what’s going on and found an Indian male around the age of 30–40+ on the water floor, not floating, just lying on the floor,” the user wrote.

Police do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

