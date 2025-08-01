Man in Taiwan allegedly murders his father, hides body in suitcase & dumps it in bushes

Man arrested on suspicion of killing his father after body found dumped in suitcase

A suitcase containing a decomposing body was found dumped near a drainage canal in New Taipei City.

A 29-year-old man has since been arrested in relation to the case — he is suspected of killing his father and disposing of his body in broad daylight.

The shocking discovery was made on Monday (28 July) when residents in Xinzhuang District detected a foul odour coming from a ditch next to a road.

Police uncover red suitcase with decaying man’s body

Upon reaching the location, police officers found a red suitcase concealed in the bushes near the ditch.

Inside the suitcase was a severely decomposed body belonging to a man estimated to be about 60 years old.

Initial observations suggest that the deceased suffered from a physical disability, as there were signs of muscle atrophy in both legs.

The deceased was also suspected to be bald, though immediate identification was not possible due to the advanced state of decay, reported Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday.

29-year-old man arrested after CCTV revealed suspicious behaviour

Xinzhuang police launched a full-scale investigation after alerting the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office

After reviewing 22 days’ worth of surveillance footage, police uncovered a clip showing a man dragging the red suitcase to the disposal site.

The police subsequently identified the suspect as a 29-year-old man surnamed Chen. He was arrested at his home on Thursday (31 July).

Neighbour claimed victim’s father walked with limp & had short hair

Neighbours told reporters that Chen’s father — who walked with a limp and had short hair — had not been seen for nearly a month.

Some added that the family was often heard arguing, and that the father’s scooter had been stationary for a month.

These details have led investigators to suspect that the victim may indeed be Chen’s father. They are still awaiting DNA results to confirm the victim’s identity.

Also read: Man in Taiwan kills wife & sister-in-law in broad daylight, reveals murders on Facebook



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday.