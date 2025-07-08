Man in Taiwan kills wife & sister-in-law in broad daylight, reveals murders on Facebook

Man in Taiwan murders wife & sister-in-law in public, then sends threats to brother-in-law

A 46-year-old man in Tucheng, New Taipei, Taiwan, was arrested after he brutally murdered his wife and sister-in-law in broad daylight on Monday (7 July).

According to Taiwanese news outlet NOWnews, the man surnamed Hsieh (name transliterated) had been tailing his wife and her younger sister as they rode a scooter together along Section 2 of Mingde Road.

At around 11am, he deliberately rammed his car into them from behind, knocking them off the scooter.

Eyewitnesses reported a heated argument after the crash before Hsieh retrieved a knife and a baseball bat from his vehicle and began savagely attacking the women.

At one point, he was seen straddling one of the victims as he stabbed her repeatedly.

Both women suffered massive blood loss and were found barely alive when passers-by, including a motorcyclist and a taxi driver, finally dared to intervene.

They succumbed to their injuries shortly after being rushed to hospital.

Hsieh fled the scene and escaped south to Shengang in Changhua but was arrested by the police later that afternoon.

Proudly shares murders on Facebook

After the attack, Hsieh took to Facebook and posted six story updates, directly naming his wife and sister-in-law and writing:

I killed someone.

In another disturbing post, he claimed to have informed his brother-in-law about the killings, mocking him:

He thought I was joking. I told him to watch over his two daughters carefully.

The tone of the messages suggested an utter lack of remorse for what had just occurred.

History of domestic violence & premeditated ambush

According to initial investigations by police, Hsieh was unemployed and had a history of domestic abuse.

In May, following prolonged domestic violence, his wife filed for a domestic violence protection order.

Hsieh was later forced to move out of the family home and return to his hometown in Pingtung, and the protection order officially came into effect on 25 June.

On Saturday (5 July), Hsieh returned to the house to collect personal belongings. During the visit, an argument erupted, and he allegedly assaulted his wife again.

The assault prompted her to call the police, leading to Hsieh’s arrest for violating the protection order.

On Monday (7 July), prosecutors deemed the breach a minor offence and released him without bail, which allowed him to carry out the double murder hours later.

Knife found after massive search in stormy weather

During questioning, Hsieh admitted to discarding the knife on the highway but refused to provide its exact location.

Knowing the weapon was crucial evidence, investigators launched a dedicated search effort, according to Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday.

Each officer took a car and began scouring National Freeway No. 3, starting from Tucheng and heading south.

Despite heavy rain, officers managed to find an aluminium bat on the roadside shoulder. Still, the murder weapon was nowhere in sight.

Determined to recover the key evidence, officers pushed onward to Daxi and Bade before circling back north.

Eventually, they located the knife near where the bat had been found. It showed signs of heavy use and had visible traces of blood,

