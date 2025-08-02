Body with hands & feet tied found near railway tracks in M’sia, suspected to be thrown from bridge

Body with bound hands & feet found dumped near railway tracks in Malaysia

The decomposing body of a man was discovered near the KTM railway tracks in Sungai Serian, Kalumpang, Hulu Selangor, on Thursday (31 July).

His hands and feet were tied, and his head was also wrapped in cloth, reports Malaysia news outlet Harian Metro.

The body was already infested with maggots, indicating that the victim had died more than four days ago.

Police suspect that body was dumped from a bridge

Police were alerted to the grim discovery at around 10.30am by a member of the public.

Officers from the Hulu Selangor District Police Headquarters (IPD) and a forensic team were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“The body was infested with maggots and showed signs of decomposition,” said Police Chief Superintendent Ibrahim Husin.

Police believe the body was dumped from the Kampung Serian bridge, which stands at a height of 11.15m, according to Malaysia Gazette.

The man’s hands and feet were tied, and a cloth was secured with tape around his head.

Case classified as murder

The body was sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital, where it underwent a post-mortem on Friday (1 Aug) morning.

It has been confirmed that the cause of death is strangulation by rope.

Police said that the ligature marks on the victim’s neck are “suspected to match the rope (resembling a chain) worn around the victim’s neck”.

Authorities have classified the case as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Malaysia Gazette.