Body of 53-year-old man found in West Coast Drive unit, neighbour only reported smell after 5 days

53-year-old man’s body found in West Coast after neighbours report foul smell on third day of CNY

The police discovered the body of a 53-year-old man in his unit at Block 510 West Coast Drive after neighbours reported a foul smell on 31 Jan.

A neighbour had first noticed the odour days earlier but hesitated to act on it. However, as the smell intensified over the week, she decided to alert the authorities.

Officers arrived at the unit and found the man deceased in his home on the 13th floor.

Neighbour was hesitant to report despite smell

According to Shin Min Daily News, a female neighbour recalled first noticing the unusual odour as early as 27 Jan, but did not report it as Chinese New Year was approaching and she was worried about attracting bad luck.

She endured the smell until it became unbearable, prompting her to contact the police.

“It’s Chinese New Year, and I feel uncomfortable saying such things. Moreover, I was afraid that if I made a mistake, it would lead to a misunderstanding, which wouldn’t be good. I never expected this to happen.”

The neighbour added that she last saw him in December and did not know what he did for a living.

“There are times when I don’t see him for several months, and then he would suddenly appear one day, sometimes with a shaved head.”

Man lived alone after father passed away

The man, who had lived with his father until the latter’s passing three or four years ago, had been living alone. He reportedly has a married sister who rarely visits.

The neighbour recalled that he would clean the shrine outside his home before Lunar New Year, but this year, he was nowhere to be found. “I thought maybe he went abroad or to stay with his sister.”

Another male neighbour mentioned that he would occasionally bump into the man and exchange greetings.

He noted that he hadn’t noticed the smell initially, as he had been busy visiting relatives during the Chinese New Year period. He only smelled it on 31 Jan.

The police told MS News that it was alerted to an unnatural death at Block 510 West Coast Drive at around 11am.

A 53-year-old man was found motionless in his unit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that there is no suspicion of foul play.

