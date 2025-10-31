Body found in car at M’sia mall identified as missing 24-year-old woman

Body of missing woman found at Kuching mall carpark

The body of a woman was discovered inside a Nissan Grand Livina at a shopping mall carpark along Jalan Song, Kuching, on Wednesday (29 Oct).

At around 1.55pm, the police received a report from a member of public who found a woman unconscious in the driver’s seat.

There was also a foul smell emanating from the car, reported The Borneo Post.

According to Kuching police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, the car was locked from the inside.

Firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station assisted in opening the vehicle.

Medical personnel at Sarawak General Hospital would later confirm the woman’s death.

Deceased reported missing since last Saturday

The deceased has been identified as Marianna Liew Ai Jia, a 24-year-old woman who had been missing since Saturday (25 Oct).

Earlier on Wednesday, the police issued a public appeal for information on Ms Liew, who was last seen leaving her home in a Nissan Grand Livina.

Based on preliminary investigations, the case has been filed as a sudden death.

Police found no criminal elements at the scene.

