71-year-old man in M’sia found dead in car after going missing for 3 days

71-year-old man in Malaysia found dead in car on 21 Apr

On Monday (21 Apr), a 71-year-old man was tragically found dead in his car in Penang, Malaysia, after going missing for three days.

His daughter, who had been actively updating the public throughout his disappearance, later expressed heartfelt gratitude to those who aided in the search.

Elderly man left home for lunch but never returned

According to a Facebook post by his daughter Vicky, her father, Eng Chin Kuang, was last seen driving out from their home in Pinang Tunggal, Kepala Batas, at about 12.30pm last Friday (18 Apr) to get lunch. However, he never returned.

Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage later captured him at Taman Rupawan at around 3.30pm, some 15km from home.

Roughly six hours later, Eng was seen driving into Kedah — about an hour away from their home, passing a guardhouse at about 9.30pm.

At about 2am the next day, another CCTV sighting showed him stopping at a burger stall, where he was heard asking a passer-by for directions back to Butterworth.

In a heartbreaking plea, Vicky wrote, “We’re here to take you home, can you wait for us?”

Found dead inside car 3 days after going missing

Unfortunately, Eng was found dead on Monday (21 Apr) morning — three days after his disappearance.

According to China Press, a woman had reported spotting a man inside a rubber plantation in Kedah. When authorities arrived, they found Eng’s car tilted and parked awkwardly on a grassy area.

His body was sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for a post-mortem examination — no signs of foul play were found.

Vicky revealed that her father had mild dementia and asthma, which tended to flare up during emotional distress.

After receiving news of her father’s passing, Vicky extended her heartfelt thanks to the public for their help and support during the difficult time.

Featured image adapted from China Press.