5-room DBSS HDB flat in Boon Keng sold for S$1.3M, sets resale record in estate

5-room DBSS HDB flat in Boon Keng sold for S$1.3M in June 2024

A 5-room DBSS HDB flat in Boon Keng recently changed hands for S$1.308 million, hitting an “all-time high” for the Kallang/Whampoa estate.

Located in Block 9 Boon Keng Road, the apartment is conveniently located near MRT stations, schools, and other amenities.

According to HDB’s records, the flat sits within the 37th and 39th floor of the HDB block and has 85 years and eight months left on its lease.

The DBSS flat spans 107 square metres, which means the buyer paid about S$12,224 per sq metre for the apartment.

Property site 99.co states that the flat is located within four and six minutes walking distance from Boon Keng and Bendemeer MRT stations respectively.

The flat is also located within walking distance of Bendemeer Market & Food Centre as well as a number of schools:

Bendeemer Primary School

Bendeermer Secondary School

Hong Wen School

Kallang/Whampoa estate was home to most million-dollar flat in April

Earlier this year, it was reported that 15 out of 68 HDB flats that changed hands for at least S$1 million in April were from the Kallang/Whampoa estate.

While the most expensive HDB flat for the month was located in Toa Payoh, the estate recorded the most number of million-dollar flats for the month.

