S’pore Residents Aged 18-29 Eligible For Booster Shots 5 Months After 2nd Dose

To ensure everyone’s well protected from Covid-19, the authorities have encouraged Singapore residents to get their booster shots ASAP when they’re eligible.

On Friday (10 Dec), MOH announced that the booster shot exercise has been expanded to include those aged 18-29 years from 14 Dec.

The next day, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung took to Facebook to share more information about the programme, including how residents can get their Moderna jabs on a walk-in basis without making any appointments.

Source

Mr Ong warns of Omicron becoming dominant variant

On Saturday (11 Dec), Minister Ong took to Facebook to share information on the 2 major “vaccine-related” announcements the night before.

The first has to do with the authorities’ approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5-11. More information about that announcement can be found here:

The other announcement has to do with our nation’s booster shot programme, which will be expanded to cover residents aged 18-29 from 14 Dec.

Individuals will be eligible for their booster shots 5 months after their 2nd dose.

As a result of the new changes, Mr Ong estimates that about 2 million doses of vaccine will be administered in Dec 2021 and Jan 2022.

Minister Ong described the move as being “critically important” and will help Singapore prepare for the Omicron variant.

While the infectious variant has been associated with milder symptoms, Mr Ong warned that Singapore’s healthcare system will be put under immense pressure even if a small proportion of patients falls severely ill.

Therefore, he reiterates the importance of individuals taking booster shots when they become eligible.

Walk-ins for Moderna booster shots encouraged

Mr Ong also reminded Singaporeans that they may choose to ‘mix’ their vaccines for their booster shots.

The Singapore Expert Committee on Covid-19 vaccination had published these efficacy results back in November.

Currently, Singapore reportedly has more Moderna vaccines stocks than Pfizer-BioNTech ones.

As such, residents can walk into vaccination centres offering Moderna vaccines without having to make appointments.

In fact, MOH encourages residents to get their booster shots ASAP once they’re eligible.

Meanwhile, those who prefer to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines will have to wait until Jan 2022 when the next shipment arrives.

Get booster shots during downtime this EOY

With the threat of the Omicron variant becoming the dominant variant, it’s more important now than ever to be protected from Covid-19.

As reported countless times before, taking the booster shot will improve our defences against the virus considerably.

While we have time before the year ends, if eligible, one should step forward and take their boosters shots if they haven’t already.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook.