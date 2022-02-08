Eligible Singaporeans Aged 18 & Above Without Booster Jabs Risk Losing Vaccination Status

This year, 14 Feb is not just an important day for your significant other. In order to keep their status as fully vaccinated, Singaporeans aged 18 and above have to get their Covid-19 booster shots by this date.

Without the fully vaccinated status, one will not be allowed to enter certain public areas.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) thus urges individuals in this age group to make their appointments as soon as possible.

Those without booster shots will lose vaccination status

While many of us have already received our Covid-19 booster jabs, about 31,500 adults have yet to do so, according to MOH.

MOH warned that individuals who do have not received their booster shot by 14 Feb will have their vaccination status reverted back to “additional dose needed”.

This includes the BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or any recognised non-mRNA vaccines such as Sinovac-CoronaVac or Sinopharm.

The guideline is in line with a previous announcement that stated that the 2nd dose will only grant one the fully vaccinated status for 270 days.

Following that period, eligible adults will need a third dose to maintain the status.

Hope that more Singaporeans will receive their boosters

Without the fully vaccinated status, one will not be able to access vaccination-differentiated venues such as restaurants and malls.

The vaccines play a key role in ensuring the safety of ourselves and others during the pandemic.

We hope that those who have been putting off receiving their booster shots will make their appointments as soon as possible.

For more information and recommendations for which booster shot to take, you may visit MOH’s website here.

