Singapore Residents May Receive Booster Covid-19 Shots After CNY 2022

As more Singapore residents receive both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, some have questioned the timeline for a booster shot, if it’s required.

Responding to such queries on Thursday (8 Jul), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said residents can look forward to booster shots around Feb 2022.

The authorities are currently looking into this matter.

Vaccinated individuals may require booster shots from Feb 2022

Since April, there have been discussions about the need for a booster shot after the 2nd jab to keep residents protected from the coronavirus.

Addressing the matter, Mr Ong said residents may receive their booster shots around Chinese New Year (CNY) next year.

During the Instagram live session, he mentioned that the vaccines will remain effective for around 1-2 years.

Since our national vaccination programme commenced in March, residents may require a booster shot from about February next year.

However, it remains unclear if there’s a need for the booster shot as the authorities are still looking into the matter, reports The Straits Times.

May not need to stick to same brand for booster shots

Though our current vaccine supplies are sufficient to inoculate our population, the authorities would have to place more orders to administer booster shots.

At the same time, Mr Ong also shared that residents may not necessarily have to stick to the same type of vaccine for their booster shots.

For example, those who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may receive a booster shot from a different manufacturer.

The local authorities are currently studying the effectiveness of mixing vaccines, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

Staying ahead of the curve

At a time where people in many countries are thinking about their first Covid-19 jabs, it’s good that Singapore is ahead of the curve and already planning for booster shots.

Though it remains unclear if they’re required, it never hurts to be prepared ahead of time.

Regardless, we’re glad the authorities are taking the necessary steps to safeguard and protect its citizens.

