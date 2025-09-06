11-year-old boy sent to hospital after accident with car in Ang Mo Kio

Boy was unconscious when taken to hospital after Ang Mo Kio accident

An 11-year-boy was sent to the hospital after being involved in an accident with a car in Ang Mo Kio.

He was in an unconscious state, the police said.

Accident took place near food centre in Ang Mo Kio

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 3.30pm on Friday (5 Sept).

It involved a car and a pedestrian, and took place along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that it happened near Block 409 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

That is the address of 409 AMK Market & Food Centre, located in Teck Ghee Square.

Car driver assisting with investigations

SPF said an 11-year-old male pedestrian was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state as a result of the acident.

He was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, SCDF added.

Additionally, a 71-year-old man, who is the car driver, is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Boy hit by car in Moulmein in July

This is at least the third accident this year involving a child being hit by a vehicle.

In July, a nine-year-old boy was hit by a car while dashing across Moulmein Road just metres away from an overhead bridge.

Footage posted online showed the boy dashing across the road after taking a glance towards his right.

He ended up being hit by an oncoming grey Mitsubishi SUV.

According to the authorities, he was conveyed conscious to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

A 72-year-old male car driver was assisting ongoing investigations, the police said.

In February, an eight-year-old boy was struck by a van along Lorong Ah Soo in Hougang.

He ended up pinned under the vehicle but managed to crawl out on his own before being taken to the hospital for stitches.

Also read: S’pore Boy In Accident With Cement Truck Requires 16 Surgeries, Family Concerned About Heavy Vehicles

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.