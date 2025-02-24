8-year-old boy run over by van at Hougang, crawls out from underneath vehicle on his own

8-year-old boy run over by van in Hougang while allegedly chasing a bus

An 8-year-old boy was struck by a van while allegedly chasing after a bus at Lorong Ah Soo in Hougang on Sunday (23 Feb) at around 3.50pm.

The boy ended up pinned under the vehicle but managed to crawl out on his own before being taken to the hospital for stitches.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, eyewitnesses described hearing frantic screams and a loud crash.

Dozens witness accident

Multiple emergency vehicles, including fire engines and ambulances, reportedly rushed to the scene.

Over 10 Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics were deployed to rescue the boy.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Chen, a 62-year-old resident, said he heard a loud crash followed by screaming and crying.

When he arrived at the scene, a crowd of over 50 people had gathered. He then saw the boy trapped under the van, with only one arm visible.

Some bystanders attempted to lift the van, but others advised against it.

Boy’s mother said he ran onto the road

The boy’s mother, Ms Nisa, said the family of five had been waiting at a traffic light when her son suddenly dashed onto the road.

The 40-year-old recalled being “frozen in shock” as the horrifying incident unfolded.

After crawling out from under the van, the boy wailed in pain. He sustained deep cuts on his arm that required stitches, as well as abrasions on his legs.

X-rays confirmed that he had no fractures, but he remained in the hospital for further observation.

Speaking to MS News, both SCDF and the Singapore Police Force confirmed the accident involving a van and a pedestrian along 129 Lorong Ah Soo. The boy was conscious when taken to the hospital.

SCDF verified that the injured child was transported to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

