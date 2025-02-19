‘He’s a bad man’: Boy in China calls police on father for holding onto ang bao money temporarily

Boy calls police on his own father after he kept his ang bao money

A boy in Gansu Province, China, made headlines earlier this month after calling the police on his own father for keeping his ang bao money.

The situation unfolded when the child, upset over his father’s decision to hold onto the money, phoned authorities in a fit of anger to ask for help.

Over the phone, the boy could be heard exclaiming that there was “a bad person in my house stealing my money”, as reported by 8world News.

However, while an officer was gathering more information, he heard an agitated voice in the background shouting: “You little brat, you’re really calling the police.”

At that point, the officers realised the situation wasn’t as serious as initially believed.

Police officers later found that the boy had received ang bao money and was excited to spend it.

However, his father had temporarily taken the money to “help manage it,” prompting the boy to call the police for assistance.

Father & son reconciled following police intervention

The officers mediated the situation, encouraging better communication between the two. Eventually, they reached a consensus and reconciled, according to Malaysian news outlet See Hua Daily News.

The incident sparked debate among netizens, with some suggesting that parents should respect their children’s perspectives on money rather than manage it for them.

Others saw the situation as an opportunity to teach children about financial management, while some felt the boy’s actions warranted a punishment.

