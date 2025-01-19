10-year-old boy in China reports father for drug possession after getting scolded for not finishing homework

10-year-old boy in China reports father for drug possession after getting scolded

On 9 Jan, a 10-year-old boy in Yinchuan, China reported his father for drug possession after he was scolded for not finishing his homework before his birthday.

Feeling aggrieved, the boy ran away from home and borrowed a phone at a store, which he used to call the police to report his father.

Particularly, he told the police that his father had hidden poppy shells – the raw material that produces the drug opium – at home, CTWANT reported.

Police arrest boy’s father for drug possession

Upon receiving the report, the police found the boy in the store and took him home to conduct a search.

There, they found the eight poppy shells his father had hidden on the balcony.

The boy’s father expressed regret and claimed he hid the shells to use for medical treatment.

However, the police arrested him and handed his case to the Anti-Narcotics Brigade for further investigation.

Cultivation and use of poppies are illegal in China

While it is the main material for producing opium, poppy is also used as condiments and in making analgesics such as morphine.

Due to its medicinal properties, some people risk planting and using poppies at home.

However, the use of poppies is illegal in China and their cultivation is strictly controlled by authorities, according to the South China Morning Post.

