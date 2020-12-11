14-Year-Old Boy Arrested At Changi, To Be Charged In Court Later Today

Singapore has seen some chilling murder cases this year.

On Friday (11 Dec), a 14-year old boy was arrested over the suspected murder of his father.

He will be charged in court later today.

49-year-old man found injured at Flora Road residence

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the police received a call for assistance at around 10.10am on Friday (11 Dec).

Arriving at a residential unit along Flora Road at Changi, the police found an injured man lying motionless on the ground.

Source

The unconscious 49-year-old was conveyed to the nearby Changi General Hospital.

He tragically succumbed to his injuries later in the day.

14-year-old boy arrested for suspected murder

A 14-year-old teenager was arrested at the scene for the suspected murder of his father, reported CNA.

He will be charged in court later on Friday (11 Dec) with murder.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Hope investigations will shed light on the incident

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

It’s troubling to hear of such cases but we hope police investigations will be able to get to the bottom of it and shed light on the incident.

Though information is scarce as of now, we have no doubts that justice will prevail at the end of the day.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.