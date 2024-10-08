Boy in China dents limited edition S$3.9M Aston Martin car on display in hotel

Boy in China dents limited edition Aston Martin car on display

Last week, a boy in Macau, China dented a limited edition Aston Martin car on display in a hotel.

The car, an Aston Martin One-77, reportedly costs around US$3 million, or S$3.9 million. It is one of the luxury brand’s most exclusive cars, with only 77 being produced.

At the time of the incident, the vehicle was on display at the ongoing Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar Exhibition, taking place from 1 Aug to 13 Oct at Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau.

Incident occurred at hotel’s supercar exhibit

Pictures of the incident were posted on social media platform Threads on 3 Oct. The OP said the incident occurred in the public mall area of Wynn Macau.

In one of the images, a woman speaks with a staff member while a boy clings to her.

News site HK01 reported that the boy had run into one of the velvet rope posts surrounding the car.

The post had then fell onto the luxury vehicle.

According to a bystander, the hotel manager showed up and took the father away to discuss the incident.

Meanwhile, the mum scolded her son over the ruckus he caused. HK01 also reported that police were called to assist.

Incident goes viral on social media

The post about the incident has garnered more than 3,000 shares on Threads, with many netizens expressing their amusement.

One commenter said that this incident proves that fences are not enough to stop children from causing damage.

Another even imagined the parents pinning the blame on the hotel, saying things like “Why is that car displayed here?”.

It remains unclear if the parents provided compensation for the damages.

Featured image adapted from Threads.