S’porean Boy With Autism Invites Classmates Over For Hari Raya, Feels Happy When 2 Show Up

2 Classmates Visit Boy With Autism For Hari Raya

Hari Raya Puasa is a festival all about kindness, compassion, and forgiveness. All over the world, Muslims take this chance to get together with their loved ones for some much-needed quality time.

In Singapore, one 18-year old with autism was unsure whether any of his classmates would show up when he invited them over for the festival. When two of them did, the teen was visibly over the moon.

The teen’s mother, @indrieyatie on TikTok, posted about the experience on Monday (8 May), warming the hearts of many.

Boy with autism was nervous if anyone would show up for Hari Raya visit

According to the video, this was the teen’s first time inviting classmates over for Hari Raya Puasa. As he has autism, he was understandably nervous about whether anyone would turn up.

Thankfully, two of his classmates made good on their word and showed up. The footage showed the boys enjoying their meal together, chatting and having fun.

This undeniably delighted the teen, who seemed to be grinning from ear to ear throughout.

The teen’s mother was also moved by the classmates who came over. She wrote in the caption that she was also anxious about whether anyone would respond to her son’s invite.

She shared that she helped her son prepare for the visit he was so hopeful for, and printed out the invitations.

However, the mother also had to prepare him for if no one responded to them.

She expressed relief and gratitude when the two classmates actually visited.

“Alhamdulillah… His 2 classmates with such big heart came for Eid… Once again thank you boys!” she wrote.

TikTok users’ hearts warmed by classmates’ touching gesture

TikTok users had their hearts absolutely warmed by the touching video.

One of them was Iman Fandi, pop starlet and daughter of Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad. She commented on the video, saying just how beautiful it was.

Another commenter said the classmates were true friends, even though they might not look the part. They joked that they looked like “matreps” but had pure hearts.

There was also one TikTok user who praised the two classmates, saying that their parents raised them well.

A lot of times, it takes very little to make someone’s day — but many do not take the trouble to. Kudos to the two classmates who embodied the spirit of Hari Raya and made the teen’s celebrations memorable.

