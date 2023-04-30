Elderly Couple Walks 17.5km To Visit Children During Hari Raya As They Can’t Afford Public Transport

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly Couple Walks To See Children 17.5km Away In Sumedang, Indonesia

A parent’s love knows no boundaries. Even when they do not have the means to do something for their children, they will find a way.

The story of an elderly couple in Indonesia is a testament to this. They recently braved a 17.5km journey on foot from Jatihurip, North Sumedang, to a neighbouring town Rancakalong, to visit their children.

They would have completed the entire journey on their own, if not for kind-hearted police officers who stopped to help them.

Elderly couple walks along toll road before Indonesian police spot them

According to the Sumedang police’s Instagram post, officers spotted the couple walking along the Cisumdawu toll road, which would lead them to their destination.

They were on their way to visit their children and grandchildren. However, they did not have enough money for public transport.

The grandmother told the police that she and her husband had missed their grandson and hoped to meet him this Hari Raya even though they did not have enough money.

Thankfully, the couple did not have to walk all the way to Rancakalong.

The police officer told them to rest before escorting them to the public transport station to get to Rancakalong.

Both may have experienced memory loss

If you were wondering why their children didn’t pick them up, it’s because they were unaware of their parents’ plans.

The police noted that the couple may have experienced memory loss.

After reuniting with their children, family members told the officers they had visited the two of them on the day of Eid.

But for some reason, a few days later, the two decided to go to the home of their children and grandchildren in Rancakalong.

Several days after the incident, on Friday (28 Apr), the police chief of Sumedang paid the elderly couple a visit at their home.

Both are now safe and sound with their loved ones in Jatihurip.

Hope elderly couple is well-looked after now

Walking along an expressway where vehicles travel at high speed is dangerous, so it’s a huge blessing that the ageing grandparents returned home safely.

If their children weren’t aware of their memory loss before, at least they do now.

Hopefully, they can make the necessary arrangements to take better care of their parents as it’s clear that they can’t be left alone anymore.

