Boy in China becomes blind on one eye after teacher applied lard to his eye injury

Boy in China goes blind after teacher applied lard to his eye injury

A shocking case of negligence in Ruichang, Jiangxi, China, has left a 4-year-old boy permanently blind in one eye after his teacher applied pig lard to a bleeding eye wound instead of getting medical help.

Teacher’s ‘home remedy’ causes infection leading to blindness

According to a 10 Oct report by China News, the incident occurred when the boy was accidentally poked in the eye by a classmate during playtime.

Rather than seeking immediate medical attention, the teacher applied a spoonful of pig lard to the boy’s bleeding eye injury, a decision that caused a severe infection and eventually led to permanent loss of vision.

When the boy’s condition worsened, his parents rushed him to the hospital, where doctors confirmed the damage was irreversible.

Mother devastated, says son now needs therapy & special education

The boy’s mother, Ms Wei (name transliterated), shared her heartbreak after the incident and told reporters that her son’s life was forever changed by the teacher’s poor judgment.

She said the tragedy is not just about losing sight, but also about the long road ahead, involving rehabilitation, psychological counselling, and special education.

The kindergarten reportedly offered the family RMB272,000 (S$49,400) to cover medical expenses.

However, Ms Wei said her son will need multiple surgeries and ongoing treatment, adding that the financial burden is still mounting.

The Ruichang Education Bureau said it had mediated between both parties several times, but Ms Wei insisted that compensation alone was not enough.

She is now considering legal action to protect her son’s rights and ensure accountability.

Public outrage over teacher’s reckless act

The teacher’s actions have sparked outrage among parents and the public.

Many have questioned why immediate medical help was not sought and why the teacher applied a remedy with no medical basis.

Additionally, questions have been raised about the training and qualifications of teaching staff members, particularly when it comes to handling injuries and seeking appropriate care for children.

