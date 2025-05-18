Teacher in China threatens to throw 10-year-old student off 3rd-floor window after boy accidentally sprayed him with water gun

Teacher threatens to throw 10-year-old student off 3rd-floor window

On 17 May, footage of a teacher carrying a student to a window and threatening to throw him out began circulating on Chinese social media.

The incident reportedly occurred at Mayu Town Central Primary School in Rui’an, Zhejiang, China.

Mr Chen, the boy’s father, told reporters that a month prior, on 17 April, his 10-year-old son had been playing with water guns with his classmates after class when the boy accidentally sprayed water on the mathematics teacher, identified as Lin.

In response, Lin grabbed the fourth grader by the neck and slapped him. He then took the boy to the corridor, carrying him to the third-floor window and threatening to throw him down.

Pinch marks found on boy’s neck

“At first I had no idea that the teacher had done such a dangerous thing,” Mr Chen said, as reported by Nanjing Morning Post.

However, his son started becoming reluctant to go to school, stating fear of the teacher, and began having nightmares.

After seeing the pinch marks on his child’s neck, he decided to go to the school and question the teacher, who denied the allegations.

On 2 May, after hearing from other students that his son had been beaten, Mr Chen reported the case to the police.

The police called him back on 16 May, saying they had found a video, which showed Lin holding his son at the window and threatening to throw him down.

Teacher detained after threatening to throw student out window

On 18 May, the Rui’an Municipal Education Bureau released a statement saying they had conducted an investigation, which proved the allegations against Lin to be true.

In response, they have given the teacher a demerit and given the school principal a stern warning.

The bureau plans to strengthen teachers’ ethics and the collaboration between home and school to create a good educational environment for the children.

The public security department has also filed a case and detained Lin.

Featured image adapted from Weibo.