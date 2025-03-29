Student in China slapped 9 times by teacher for addressing him by name, parents demand his sacking

Student in China slapped by teacher who said he showed disrespect to him

Incensed that a student had addressed him by name, a teacher in China slapped a student nine times.

The incident took place on 14 March at a middle school in Zoucheng, Shandong Province, reported China’s Huashang Daily.

Student in Chan calls out teacher by name at playground, gets slapped

The boy’s parents shared on social media that the fifth-grade student named Xiaofan was resting in a playground with his classmate during a physical education class in the afternoon.

When he saw their maths teacher passing by, he called out his name.

Irritated, the teacher named only as Mr Wu asked who did that, with students pointing to Xiaofan.

Mr Wu then approached the boy and slapped him for showing disrespect to him.

Student in China develops tinnitus, headache & nausea after being slapped

As he was being slapped, the boy bowed twice in apology and another teacher tried to intervene but failed to stop Mr Wu.

The boy was eventually slapped a total of nine times, causing his cheeks to swell.

He also developed a constant ringing in his ears and suffered a headache and nausea, his parents said.

Additionally, the boy has been in a “state of panic”.

He was taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with facial injuries.

Teacher admits slapping student as he was disrespectful

The mother has confronted Mr Wu, asking him what her son did to prompt an adult man to beat him.

Admitting to beating the boy, the teacher replied that he lashed out because he heard Xiaofan call his name loudly and mockingly, saying:

I am a man in my 50s. A boy aged about 10 plus called my name loudly and in a bantering manner. This was extremely disrespectful.

Thus, he slapped his mouth because he was very angry.

School offers compensation, family declines & demands teacher’s sacking

The family has contacted the police and also informed the school authorities, demanding Mr Wu’s sacking, according to NetEase.

The school has suspended the teacher and offered the family 5,000 yuan (S$923) in compensation, but they refused to accept it.

The local education bureau said they have launched an investigation into the case and promised to address it in accordance with the law and regulations.

Netizens in China have mixed opinions

The incident received mixed reactions across Chinese social media in China, with one online observer saying the teacher “crossed the line”, adding:

No parent could tolerate this… (The teacher) has a propensity for violence and must be fired

Another commenter said the teacher is allowed to educate the boy but “should not resort to violence”.

However, some netizens supported the teacher, saying the boy misbehaved and did not respect him. One said: