4-year-old boy in M’sia burned to death after lorry catches fire

Lorry catches fire, killing four-year-old boy

A four-year-old boy was burned and killed after the lorry he was travelling in caught fire in Pasir Gudang, Johor Bahru, last Friday (27 March).

Boy was unable to escape and killed in fire

The incident happened at about 10.46am at Iskandar Halal Park in Cahaya Baru. The child was travelling in the lorry with an adult man, believed to be his father, when the blaze broke out.

While the father managed to escape, the boy was unable to get out and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to local media, the fire mainly involved the lorry’s cabin, which was about 60% destroyed.

Witnesses tried to douse fire, but it was too intense to control

Members of the public attempted to put out the fire before firefighters arrived, using multiple dry powder extinguishers and even an excavator to cover the flames with earth. However, the blaze was too intense to control.

Firefighters later extinguished the fire, with operations concluding at around 1.30pm.

Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the fire, and investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Lorry on fire rolls down M’sia highway, driver leapt out with minor injuries



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Featured image adapted from Kelab Info Malaysia on Facebook.