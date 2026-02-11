16-year-old boy sent to hospital after accident with car in Toa Payoh, driver assisting investigations

Boy in school uniform seen kneeling on Lorong 8 Toa Payoh after accident with car

A 16-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after he was involved in an accident with a car in Toa Payoh on Tuesday (10 Feb) afternoon.

Footage of the aftermath, posted by ROADS.sg on Facebook, showed him kneeling on the road, being attended to by paramedics.

Paramedics attend to boy in front of bus stop

The video was taken from a passing vehicle in the right lane of the two-lane road.

It depicted the left lane being obstructed by two traffic cones and a group of people, some of whom were paramedics.

As the vehicle passed, it became apparent that a teenager wearing school uniform and carrying a backpack was kneeling on the road.

He was surrounded by at least four paramedics, who were checking on him. They had also prepared a stretcher nearby.

A few bystanders were also present, with one sheltering the boy with a blue umbrella.

As the group were in front of a bus stop, a line of buses had formed, unable to proceed with their routes.

Boy sent to hospital conscious, car driver assisting investigations

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 2.50pm on 10 Feb.

It took place along Lorong 8 Toa Payoh in the direction of Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, and involved a car and a pedestrian.

The 16-year-old male pedestrian was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, a 39-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 11-year-old boy sent to hospital after accident with car in Ang Mo Kio

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.