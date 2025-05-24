M’sian boy starts wheezing at birthday party, doctors find deflated balloon in his throat

Malaysian boy nearly dies after choking on deflated balloon

What began as a joyous birthday party quickly turned into a frightening ordeal.

On Thursday (22 May), Facebook user Nurul Huda Zulkhairi shared a cautionary tale about her son choking on a deflated balloon — nearly costing him his life.

Things were going well on 20 May as she and her husband entertained guests while their son played a game of catch with his friend.

Shortly after, Ms Nurul’s sister-in-law informed her husband that she noticed their son wheezing.

As the boy had suffered from asthma attacks previously, they did not think too much about it and retrieved his inhaler.

However, the boy’s condition only worsened to the point that his face started turning blue.

Father performs CPR, doctors find deflated balloon in boy’s throat

Ms Nurul’s husband began performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on their son and administered mouth-to-mouth resuscitation as well.

They then rushed him to the hospital, where doctors discovered a deflated balloon lodged in his throat as they were about to intubate the boy.

They were thankfully able to remove the foreign object, clearing the boy’s airway.

Ms Nurul took the opportunity to remind parents to be vigilant of their young children.

“Small things that we take for granted like a balloon, can cause big disasters if left unattended,” she wrote.

“Don’t take it lightly, because I almost lost my child myself.”

Featured image adapted from Nurul Huda Zulkhairi on Facebook.