Man in M’sia slammed for throwing chair at 12-year-old nephew, reveals boy’s past misbehaviour

Man canes and throws chair at 12-year-old nephew

Recently, a video of a man in Malaysia violently hitting a boy began circulating on social media.

In the now-deleted CCTV footage dated 16 Jan, the man was seen whipping the boy with a cane and even throwing a plastic chair at him, as another man and a woman only watched.

According to Guang Ming Daily, the child had earlier argued with his grandmother, who then hit him. Upon returning home, the boy’s uncle also punished the child.

Boy brandished cleaver at his grandmother

On Saturday (17 Jan), the man took to social media saying he had been receiving criticism, as well as threats towards him and his family, following the viral video.

As such, he posted photos and videos explaining why he resorted to physical discipline when dealing with the child.

CCTV footage taken in Oct 2025 shows the boy throwing a tantrum after he was reportedly banned from going out by his mother.

Upset, he screamed at his grandmother and forcibly attempted to snatch the phone from her hand.

His actions then caused the elderly woman to fall off her chair and hit her head on the wooden arm of another.

In another CCTV video dated 9 Jan, the child was seen taking a cleaver from the kitchen and hiding it behind his back, before showing it to his grandmother, who scolds him.

The boy then wields the knife at his grandmother, before turning his back to put it away.

In his posts, the man also accused his sister, the boy’s mother, of betraying her own family by allegedly posting the video of him hitting his nephew.

Boy’s uncle was detained for two days

On 17 Jan, police and the local non-governmental organisation (NGO) Care For Malaysia Welfare visited the boy’s home.

However, the suspect was not present, and the elderly woman was hesitant to cooperate.

Later, the NGO managed to reach out to the man, who said he was willing to cooperate with the investigation and reported to the police station.

According to China Press, the man was remanded for two days, from 18 to 19 Jan, to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the police said they had been trying to contact the boy’s mother for futher information, but their attempts have been unsuccessful.

