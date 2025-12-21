Man arrested after repeatedly beating schoolboys with helmet outside internet café in M’sia

Man smacks and kicks schoolboys outside café in Malaysia, draws public backlash

Security camera footage showing a Malaysian man violently assaulting several schoolboys with his motorcycle helmet has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage online.

The incident, which took place on 14 Dec, unfolded outside an internet café and involved multiple boys believed to be from a religious school.

CCTV shows man kicking boys before attacking them with helmet

The footage, which was posted on TikTok, begins with two boys sitting on the floor outside the net café. One of them, wearing an orange hoodie, appears to be smoking.

A man dressed in a black shirt then approaches and speaks to the boys briefly before suddenly kicking both of them.

The man then peers into the café and gestures for others inside to come out.

Moments later, the boy in orange braces himself before being kicked again, knocking him to the ground.

As the first boy curls on the ground in a fetal position, the man turns to the second boy before also kicking him.

Man swings helmet at boys exiting café

When three more boys emerged from the café, the man pointed aggressively at them before swinging his motorcycle helmet at one boy’s head.

He then repeatedly struck the boy with the helmet until the boy lost his balance and fell.

Even after the boy was on the ground, the man continued the assault, kicking him in the face.

Not stopping there, the man turned his attention to two other boys.

He repeatedly hit one of them with the helmet while the other remained untouched.

The boy eventually collapsed to the ground, raising his arms to shield himself from further blows.

More than 10 boys could be seen sitting in a row outside the café, seemingly waiting as the man continued his outburst.

Later checks by MS News revealed that the TikTok video of the incident has since been taken down.

Police confirm arrest, urge public not to speculate

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday (15 Dec), Malaysian police confirmed that one man has been arrested in connection with the viral footage.

Authorities said the incident occurred at around 11.55pm on 14 Dec in Kota Kinabalu and involved an adult male and several boys from a religious school.

Police warned members of the public against speculating about the case, saying it could interfere with investigations and compromise the privacy of those involved.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from @budakkgjerr on TikTok.