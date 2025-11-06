Teacher in Japan caught on video smacking head of student for sleeping in class

Teacher in Japan under investigation after smacking student when he caught him sleeping in class

A Japanese high school teacher has sparked outrage online after a video surfaced showing him smacking a student’s head for sleeping in class.

According to a local news outlet, Tomorrow’s Economic Newspaper, the incident, which has since gone viral, has led to an internal investigation by the school.

Teacher physically reprimands student for napping

In the viral clip, the teacher is seen grabbing the student by the hair before loudly scolding him for dozing off during class.

The man, dressed in a black jacket with “Toyo Wind Band” written on the back, shoves the student’s head and continues berating the young boy.

The teacher pulls the student’s head back by his hair again, while other students quietly witness the scene unfolding.

The exchange ends with the teacher demanding that the student bring in a withdrawal form the next day. It remains unclear what the teacher wanted the student to withdraw from.

School launches internal probe, teacher removed from classes

The clip was quickly shared online, with one share attracting over 2.2 million views and 1,500 comments.

Comments were mixed, with many saying that such disciplinary methods were outdated. Others, however, noted that such behaviour was not uncommon in the past.

According to Ashita no Keizai, the teacher in question has been with Toyo High School in Shizuoka prefecture for several years.

The school has launched an internal investigation and plans to report the findings to the Board of Education.

In the meantime, the teacher has been removed from his classes.

