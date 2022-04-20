Boy In Diapers Spotted Sitting Alone At Woodlands Mart, Passers-By Seek Help From Police

Boy In Diapers Spotted Wandering Around In Woodlands On 19 Apr

When we were younger, our parents would often warn us against wandering around unattended, especially at night.

So on Tuesday (19 Apr) night, when passersby spotted a young boy sitting alone at Woodlands Mart wearing only a diaper, many found it strange.

A couple passing by spotted him and for 45 minutes, tried to help him locate his parents but to no avail. Shopkeepers later contacted the police for help and the boy eventually left with the police.

Boy in diapers found at Woodlands Mart area in a daze

On Tuesday (19 Apr) at about 9pm, passersby saw a young boy wandering about alone near Woodlands Mart.

A couple, who happened to be in the vicinity, found it perplexing as the boy – who was about five or six years old – was half-naked. He was only wearing a diaper and a pair of slippers.

They then asked Ms Zhang, who operates a mobile phone shop in the mall, if the boy was her son.

In a photo, the young boy was seen sitting on a yellow kiddie ride machine and appeared to be in a daze, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Shopkeepers alerted police to unattended boy

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Zhang said the couple then followed the boy around, trying to help him find his family.

However, they could not find traces of the boy’s family even after 45 minutes.

Ms Zhang added that they tried to communicate with the boy in various languages, but the boy kept shaking his head and did not speak.

More shopkeepers soon learned of the boy and eventually, they sought help from the police.

When the police arrived at the scene, Ms Zhang shared that she went home to grab some clothes for the boy to wear.

Meanwhile, the officers looked around and asked if anyone recognised the boy.

Unable to find any leads, the police later brought the boy away with them.

Hope the boy was safely reunited with his family

It is unclear why the boy was roaming about alone at night — his outfit only adds more questions to the mystery of his appearance.

Nonetheless, we’re glad passersby took the initiative and time out to help him.

We hope he was safely reunited with his loved ones, with the help of the police.

Featured images adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.