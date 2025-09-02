11-year-old boy in US shot & killed during door-knocking prank gone wrong

11-year-old boy in Texas shot dead after victim pulls ding-dong ditch prank

An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed after allegedly participating in a door-knocking prank in southeast Houston, Texas, United States (US).

The boy, whose name has not been released pending an autopsy, was struck by a gunshot while running away from a neighbour’s house after ringing the doorbell, reports ABC News.

The incident occurred around 10.55pm on Saturday (30 Aug), when the child, along with a group of friends, was reportedly playing a version of the “Ding Dong Ditch” prank, also known as the “Door Kicking Challenge”.

The prank involves knocking or ringing doorbells and then running away, a trend that has gained traction on social media platforms like TikTok.

Armed man emerges from home & shoots boy in the back

According to Houston Police Department spokesman Shay Awosiyan, the child rang the doorbell of a home and then fled the scene.

A witness later stated that the boy was running away when a man emerged from the home, armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

The man then fired multiple rounds in the direction of the group.

The boy was struck in the back and managed to run a block before collapsing on the street.

Suspect detained following boy’s death

Police responded to the scene and immediately began an investigation, which led to the detention of one individual for questioning.

The man, initially released, was later detained again as a possible suspect following the boy’s death on Sunday (31 Aug) afternoon.

A search warrant was executed at the home where the shooting occurred, and authorities reportedly uncovered a significant number of weapons inside the house.

Police launch investigation on why suspect opened fire

Houston homicide detectives confirmed that the suspect had not yet been formally charged, and it remains unclear whether the man detained was the homeowner of the involved house.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the incident, including why the man opened fire.

The tragic death of the young boy has drawn widespread media attention, shedding light on the dangers of viral social media pranks.

Featured image adapted from Fox 4 News.