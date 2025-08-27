Teen in M’sia in critical condition after allegedly falling from school dormitory, mother suspects bullying

Form 3 student in critical condition after dormitory fall, family calls for investigation into bullying

A 15-year-old boy from a school in Sabak Bernam, Selangor, is in critical condition after falling from the third floor of his dormitory on Tuesday (26 Aug).

The boy’s family is calling for an investigation into the possible involvement of bullying, questioning the official explanation for the incident.

Boy sustains brain bleeding, broken jaw & lung damage after allegedly falling from dorm

According to Malay Mail, Ahmad Irfan Ahmad Hanafi, 15, suffered severe injuries, including brain bleeding, a broken jaw, and lung damage from the alleged fall.

He was later rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains sedated and under close medical observation.

The school’s warden claimed that Irfan had fallen from the third floor after eating instant noodles in the dormitory.

However, the teen’s mother, Ms Siti Muhaini Mohammad Mansor, 43, cast doubt on his explanation, pointing out that the medical report showed no food remnants in her son’s stomach.

“If he really fell from the third floor, his body should have been severely broken. But the scan only showed that his jaw was broken. That’s why we suspect bullying may be involved,” the victim’s uncle, Muhammad Aidil Mansor.

Additionally, the family also questioned the school’s delayed response in informing the guardians.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2am, but the family was notified only at 4am.

Suspects refuse to give statements

A police report was filed at around 5am on the same day, leading to the detention of five students, though they have all refused to provide statements, reports Sinar Harian.

According to Ms Siti, Irfan had always been a cheerful and active student. He even had a role in the dormitory’s religious bureau.

She also said that he had never shown signs of conflict with his peers.

Featured image adapted from Sinar Harian.