Mother of Primary 3 student exposes daughter’s long-term bullying in S’pore school

Mother in Singapore says daughter endured 6 months of abuse

A mother’s heartfelt open letter, posted on Facebook on 14 Aug, has shone a spotlight on a nine-year-old Singaporean student who endured persistent bullying and even death threats.

Ms Ni Yin recounted how her daughter, a “bright” and “diligent” pupil, began crying on 24 July after returning from school.

The girl had then told her: “Mummy, I don’t want to go to school anymore.”

Only then did the full extent of her six-month ordeal emerge — a sustained campaign of insults, slurs, and verbal abuse, some of which the distraught mother presented in her Facebook post.

Her daughter also dealt with physical shoves, vandalism of her stationery, erasure of her homework, and ultimately a physical assault when she gently reminded a classmate to stay quiet.

School’s response deemed inadequate

Despite repeated complaints, the school appeared to offer no meaningful protection, Ms Ni Yin wrote.

Following the initial assault, the form teacher allegedly instructed both parties to “apologise to each other”.

However, the girl was asked to remain seated in a vulnerable corner of the class — a position her mother says increased her exposure to bullying.

Then, on 26 July at around 7am, the mother received terrifying death threats: “I might dissect her… end her life in school … I will kill you instead and your husband.”

The threats were traced to one of the boys implicated in the bullying.

The family immediately filed a police report with audio evidence and alerted the school, the Ministry of Education (MOE), and their Member of Parliament (MP).

After meeting the school’s Vice Principal, Year Head, and Form Teacher on 28 July, they were assured that the matter would be handled appropriately.

However, the mother states that her daughter was attacked again on 1, 6, and 7 August.

These incidents were neither witnessed nor prevented by teaching staff.

The staff instead claimed ignorance and allegedly blamed the pupil for not reporting it herself.

In the Facebook post, the mother urged five main actions:

Immediate transfer of her daughter to a safer school environment. Disciplinary action and psychological support for the bullies. Accountability for teachers who failed to protect her daughter. Investigation of school leadership’s inaction. A transparent anti-bullying reporting and response system to safeguard students.

“The safety and dignity of students must be the school’s most fundamental responsibility,” she wrote.

“I hope MOE will act swiftly to ensure that schools never again become a shelter for perpetrators.”

To date, the MOE and the family’s MP have acknowledged the issue, saying that the relevant agencies are looking into the matter.

School’s official response

According to Zaobao, the school said the students who made the calls and threats were immediately suspended.

It also engaged with the parents of three students regarding their actions.

“Given the severity of the matter, the school will review and mete out further disciplinary consequences, which may include caning, after the police have completed their investigations,” added the spokesperson.

The students have also undergone counselling.

The school said it has been supporting the affected student and engaging her parents since the incidents were first reported, and has put in place a safety plan.

It noted, however, that its investigations found the affected student had also “engaged in hurtful behaviours”, which will be addressed to help all involved “learn the values of respect and responsibility”.

Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

The girl’s mother has not responded to the school’s statement.

Also read: Parents accuse Xishan Primary School staff of inaction after alleged assault and harassment of children

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ni Yin on Facebook and Zaobao.