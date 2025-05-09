Parents accuse Xishan Primary School staff of inaction after alleged assault and harassment of children

Parents’ trust in Xishan Primary School “eroded” after thread of alleged bullying incidents involving their children

Two viral TikTok posts published on 2 and 6 May have triggered public discussion about bullying and school accountability, after a Singaporean parent accused Xishan Primary School of failing to act on multiple incidents involving her Primary 1 and Primary 3 children.

One of the posts has been taken down.

Ms Aysha, 33, the mother, detailed in her posts about how her 9-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter were allegedly injured and harassed in school, with little follow-up or protection provided by staff.

She and her husband Mr Azwan spoke to MS News and documented the timeline of alleged events stretching from January to May this year.

Parents say school gave only ice packs and cited “CCTV blindspot” for bullying cases involving their son

In early Jan 2025, the family’s 9-year-old son was allegedly pushed during recess and fell onto a metal fence. His parents said the school only gave him an ice pack and left him unattended until they arrived.

Ms Ayaha wrote on her post that “no adults were checking on him from time to time because they were too busy for lunch.”

The family decided to send him to the emergency department after assessing his condition. Staff at the hospital subsequently wrapped the boy’s left leg in a cast.

His parents subsequently filed a police report about the matter.

Days later, on 31 January, a mediation session with school leaders was held. But the family said the school cited CCTV “blind spots” and failed to provide footage of how the assault occurred. During the meeting, the child’s father, Mr Azwan, claimed the principal “giggled” while he raised concerns and suggested more CCTV cameras.

“This made me so frustrated and helpless as a parent. I just want to protect my children,” he told MS News.

“To me, this showed negligence of the school in handling the situation.”

On 9 April, the boy was allegedly assaulted again. He sought help at the general office, but according to his parents, the staff requested a succinct account of what happened.

Ms Aysha wrote that he was told by staff that “long story I don’t want to know, I only want to know short story.” This caused her son to feel disappointed and as a result, kept quiet.

He was once again handed an ice pack and only informed his parents when they got home.

He was later brought to a General Practitioner (GP) clinic, which in turn referred him to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where he was hospitalised.

Yet, the parents claimed no one from the school followed up on the boy’s hospitalisation, and the school again cited a CCTV blind spot.

P1 girl allegedly kissed by male classmate & bullied by group of boys

According to Ms Ayaha, her 7-year-old daughter also fell victim to her classmates’ inappropriate behaviour.

One of the girl’s classmates allegedly kissed her on the cheek in the school library in late March 2025. The boy even proposed marriage in front of her classmates.

Ms Ayaha alleged that the harassment escalated in the following weeks. The same boy allegedly tore her artwork and scribbled “I hate you” on it.

She was then allegedly surrounded by nine boys during recess who shouted at her with what the mother described as “death threats in Malay”.

The family only learned about the incident when the girl’s sister found a note she had written.

“She was very quiet and just went to her room to sleep,” Ms Ayaha recalled to MS News. “She was too traumatised and just wanted to suffer in silence.”

A police report was filed on 1 May.

According to the family, school staff offered conflicting updates and made no formal apology. “Not even one student has apologised,” Ms Ayaha wrote.

“How can we guarantee our kids’ safety in school?” parent asked

The parent criticised what she described as “inconsistent handling and lack of accountability” by the school. Despite writing to MOE, she said the ministry reverted back to the school to “diffuse the situation”.

“No one followed [sic] up … during hospitalisation,” she wrote, referring to her son, and “not even one student has apologised” in the case of her daughter.

In her second TikTok video, which has been taken down, she wrote:

Your child is not the victim, mine is. Your child doesn’t [sic] suffer the nightmares. My daughter does.

Parents call for action from Xishan Primary School, not excuses

The family told MS News they are not demanding perfection from schools, but accountability. After repeated incidents of alleged bullying, harassment, and inaction, they say their trust in Xishan Primary has been “severely eroded”.

“They say they are educators and need time to investigate,” said Mr Azwan. “But they could have made preventive measures in the meantime instead of just investigating.”

The couple are also requesting an official apology and for measures to be taken to protect their children from the same group of bullies. They say the response so far “lacked accountability”, with school leaders saying it would be “unfair to the school” to take stronger action.

The parents are also calling for the school to launch a formal anti-bullying campaign and take proactive steps to protect vulnerable students.

They said that after posting on TikTok, parents of other Xishan Primary students privately messaged them to share their own accounts of bullying, including a child who had reportedly self-harmed.

For Ms Aysha and Mr Azwan, their message is clear: the issue is not just isolated incidents, but a pattern of inaction.

“We know not all kids are perfect,” said Azwan. “We just want the school to take responsibility for what happens within its gates — and do something before another child gets hurt.”

MS News reached out to Xishan Primary School for comments and will update this article when they get back.

