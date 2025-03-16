4-year-old boy in Japan dies from falling off 3rd-floor hotel window, father left him to go late-night shopping

4-year-old boy dies from falling off third-floor hotel window

At around 2am on Saturday (15 Mar), a 4-year-old boy was found bleeding from his head on the street in Fukuoka, Japan, after falling from a hotel window.

According to RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, Kodai Kamoda’s 41-year-old father called 119 saying, “My child may have fallen.”

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene and found the boy lying unconscious on the road next to the hotel, bleeding from his head and without breathing or hearbeat.

He was immediately taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead an hour and a half later.

Father left him to go shopping

According to the police, Kodai and his father were visiting Fukuoka and were staying in a room on the third floor of the hotel.

After putting the boy to sleep, his father went out shopping.

Later, when he returned to their room, Kodai was gone.

After looking everywhere, he found his son lying on the street.

Police believe boy accidentally fell from hotel window

Initially, police began to investigate whether Kodai’s death was due to an accident or a crime.

However, surveillance footage revealed that the boy walked out of the room alone after his father left.

Police believe he accidentally fell from the hotel building, but they are still investigating the details of the incident.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.