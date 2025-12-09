2-year-old child gets left behind at Pahang restaurant, family only realises after arriving home in KL

Family in Malaysia accidentally leaves boy at restaurant

On 1 Dec, a two-year-old boy was left behind at a restaurant in Raub, Pahang, by his family, who only realised their mistake after arriving home in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

According to a statement by the Raub police, a local man found the boy wandering alone in the parking lot in front of the Azmi Stim Restaurant.

He then waited with the child for about 45 minutes.

However, when no one came to collect the boy, the man took him to the Raub Police Station.

The police swiftly contacted the boy’s family, and by 4pm, the parents arrived at the station to reunite with their child.

Mother thought that her child was in her sister’s car

The parents explained to the police that they had travelled from Johor Bahru the day before.

The group had split up into two cars, stopping by Azmi Stim Restaurant in Raub at around noon on 1 Dec before continuing on their way.

In a moment of miscommunication, the boy’s mother thought that that her child had boarded her sister’s vehicle after lunch.

However, upon calling her sister once they reached KL, she realised that they had left the child behind.

The worried parents then called the restaurant, whose staff informed them that the boy was in the care of the police.

The police issued a reminder to all parents to remain vigilant and always be aware of their children’s whereabouts.

Featured image adapted from Polis Daerah Raub on Facebook.