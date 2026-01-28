14-year-old S’porean boy recreates ISIS attacks & executions in Roblox, issued ISA restriction order

ISA issues restriction order against Singaporean teen for recreating ISIS executions & aspirations to commit armed violence

A 14-year-old Singaporean boy has been issued a Restriction Order (RO) under the Internal Security Act (ISA) after his plans to travel overseas, commit armed violence, and die as a martyr for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) were uncovered.

This marks the third reported 14-year-old to be sanctioned under the ISA in the past two years.

Self-radicalisation through social media

In a statement released on 28 Jan, the Internal Security Department (ISD) revealed that the boy became radicalised online after encountering a video of ISIS militants fighting American soldiers in Iraq.

The boy then began viewing ISIS as “defenders of the civilian population against American and Iraqi oppressors”.

As he searched for more information on ISIS, social media algorithms exposed him to even more pro-ISIS content, which he consumed for “around nine hours daily”.

By late 2023 and early 2024, the boy had become a staunch supporter of ISIS. In June 2024, he pledged allegiance (bai’ah) to ISIS, considering himself a member of the group.

He subsequently began posting pro-ISIS content on his personal social media accounts, including videos created from his gameplay on platforms like Roblox and Gorebox, where he simulated ISIS attacks and executions.

Planned to ‘die a martyr on the battlefield’

Although the boy aspired to join ISIS in the future, he felt he was too young.

According to ISD, he aimed to travel to places such as Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Bali within 10 years to fight for ISIS and “die a martyr on the battlefield”.

In preparation, he spent hours daily simulating combat with his toy AK-47 rifle, role-playing as an ISIS fighter attacking “enemies” like the United States and Israel.

He also used social media to encourage others to support ISIS and engage in violence.

ISD stated that the boy created multiple social media accounts and posted “at least one publicly accessible pro-ISIS video a day”.

Some of these videos were self-created, using footage of ISIS fighters and jihadist songs.

Mock-up of attack & anti-LGBTQ sentiments

The boy’s radicalisation also fuelled his pre-existing unease with the LGBTQ community.

After watching footage of an ISIS-inspired shooting at a gay nightclub in Florida in June 2016, he “believed that members of the LGBTQ community should be killed”.

While he entertained thoughts of participating in a similar attack against the LGBTQ community in Singapore, he did not develop these ideas further.

Additionally, after learning about the 2002 Bali Bombings, carried out by Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), the boy was inspired and drafted a mock-up of an attack targeting a random nightclub in Bali.

He used an online map to plan the attack, believing it would advance ISIS’s cause. However, there were no further developments, and no preparations for such an attack were made.

Concerns over youth radicalisation in Singapore

ISD expressed concerns about the growing trend of youth radicalisation in Singapore, particularly the appeal of ISIS’s violent ideologies.

Since 2020, ISD has dealt with nine self-radicalised Singaporeans who supported ISIS, eight of whom were aged 20 or younger.

The department highlighted that the easy access to extremist materials online, coupled with exposure to violence and gore in online gaming, has desensitised youths to acts of violence.

This repeated exposure can lower psychological barriers to harm and reinforce radical beliefs.

ISD noted that most youths investigated had displayed early warning signs, such as expressing support for terrorist groups and violence, to friends and family.

In this case, ISD stated it was “fortunate” to detect the teen “before he acted on his violent ideations”.

Although the boy was aware that supporting ISIS was illegal, he continued to share his views with family and schoolmates, who attempted to dissuade him. However, none of them reported him to the authorities.

Anyone who suspects someone may be radicalised or involved in terrorism-related activities should contact ISD at 1800-2626-473.

Netizens react, mostly shocked

One netizen expressed shock that the boy’s family and friends knew about his actions but did not report them immediately.

Another questioned why children are still allowed to play games like Roblox, given its history of involvement in multiple controversies and incidents.

A third netizen highlighted that the case underscores the importance of community involvement in protecting youths from online dangers.

Featured image adapted from Internal Security Department.