56-year-old S’porean housewife self-radicalised by Israel-HAMAS conflict gets issued Restriction Order by ISD

Self-radicalised Singaporean housewife issued among three individuals flagged by ISD

In Jan this year, a 56-year-old Singaporean housewife was issued a Restriction Order (RO) under the Internal Security Act (ISA) after she was found to have been self-radicalised online.

She was one of three individuals flagged by the Internal Security Department (ISD) as reported in a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on 10 Feb.

Hamizah binte Hamzah’s radicalisation allegedly began in the wake of the Israel-HAMAS conflict in October 2023.

She was reportedly influenced by online content portraying the suffering of Palestinians and became a strong supporter of the Axis of Resistance (AOR), a coalition of Islamist militant groups including HAMAS, Hizbollah, and the Houthis.

From housewife to extremist propagandist

Unlike other radicalised individuals who might have plotted attacks, Hamizah did not engage in physical violence. However, her online activities raised major concerns.

According to ISD, she actively posted pro-AOR content on social media, glorifying armed violence and martyrdom.

She also managed multiple pro-AOR social media groups, some with over 1,000 members, where she frequently incited violence against the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and their supporters.

When her accounts were banned for violent content, she allegedly created new ones to continue spreading her views.

She saw it as her “responsibility” to ensure that narratives supporting the AOR remained visible online.

Kept extremism hidden from family

Hamizah’s family was unaware of her radicalisation. She reportedly concealed her extremist beliefs for fear of being stopped or reported.

Despite her strong online support for militant groups, authorities stated that she had no intention of engaging in attacks either in Singapore or overseas.

However, her willingness to incite violence and rally others to extremist causes was deemed a “security concern”.

Issued Restriction Order under ISA

Under the Restriction Order, Hamizah is subject to several conditions.

She is not allowed to change her residence or employment, travel overseas, or access the internet and social media without permission.

She is also barred from issuing public statements or being part of any organisation without prior approval from the ISD.

The ISD emphasised that radicalisation can affect anyone, regardless of background, and urged the public to stay vigilant for signs of extremist influence in their communities.

Family members and friends are encouraged to report any concerns to the ISD hotline at 1800-2626-473.

Other radicalised individuals flagged

Hamizah was not the only individual flagged by authorities.

An 18-year-old student, Nick Lee Xing Qiu, was detained for his far-right extremist views and plans to attack Muslims in Singapore.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Malaysian cleaner Saharuddin bin Saari was arrested and repatriated after expressing support for ISIS and attempting to join conflicts overseas.

