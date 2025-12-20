17-year-old boy allegedly robs victim with karambit knife in Jurong West, arrested for armed robbery

Boy allegedly swung karambit knife at victim in Jurong West, took phone & ring

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for armed robbery after allegedly robbing someone in Jurong West.

The teenager said allegedly threatened the victim with a karambit knife, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release sent to MS News on Friday (19 Dec).

Teenager allegedly used knife to demand phone & ring at Jurong West

SPF was alerted to the incident at about 10.35pm on Thursday (18 Dec), it said.

The teenager had allegedly swung a karambit knife towards the victim along Jurong West Street 93.

He then demanded that the victim hand over his mobile phone and gold ring.

Police recover knife, phone & ring after arresting boy

Officers from Clementi Police Division identified the teenager through follow-up investigations, and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was subsequently arrested within 10 hours of the report being made.

Police also recovered the karambit knife, as well as a phone and gold ring.

The items were seized as case exhibits.

Boy charged in court on 20 Dec

On Saturday (20 Dec), the 17-year-old was charged in court.

He is accused of robbery when armed or with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt, under Section 397 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces between five and 20 years in prison, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Public advised to remain calm when encountering robbers

SPF said it will not tolerate such “brazen acts of crime”, pledging to “spare no effort” to nab offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.

It advised members of the public who encounter armed robbers to remain calm and look out for the culprit’s physical appearance and distinctive features.

They should then notify the police as soon as possible.

