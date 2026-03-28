15-year-old boy in M’sia found dead, believed to have been mauled by crocodile while bathing in river

Teenager mauled by crocodile while bathing in river with his family

A 15-year-old boy died on Friday (27 March) after being mauled by a crocodile while bathing in a river near Kampung Segobang, Malaysia.

The victim has been identified as Christian Kudit Viviana.

He was bathing with his siblings before the attack

The incident happened in the afternoon while the teenager was bathing in the river with his brothers.

Their mother was also washing clothes nearby along the riverbank.

During the swim, the victim reportedly complained of pain in his leg before being dragged underwater.

His grandfather, who was also at the scene, immediately gave chase in a boat in a desperate attempt to rescue him.

Body discovered by his grandfather

A distress call was received at 2.41pm, prompting the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to activate a search and rescue (SAR) operation.

The operation involved police officers, Bomba personnel, and local villagers working together to locate the victim.

At around 5.30pm, the victim’s body was found by his grandfather about 1km downstream from where the attack took place.

Crocodile estimated to be around 3 metres long

Based on eyewitness accounts, the crocodile involved was estimated to be around 3 metres in length.

The reptile was known to frequent the river, but witnesses described the attack as sudden, with the animal appearing to “run amok.”

The victim’s remains have been transported to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Also read: Man in M’sia dragged away by crocodile while catching shrimp by river, father watches helplessly