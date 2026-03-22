Man in M’sia dragged away by crocodile while catching shrimp by river, father watches helplessly

Man attacked by crocodile while catching shrimp by river

A 28-year-old man died after being dragged away by a crocodile while catching shrimp by a river in Kampung Segaliud, Kinabatangan, Sabah.

The horrifying incident occurred on Tuesday (17 March) at around 8.22pm.

Father witnessed the tragedy helplessly

The victim, identified as Mohd Ryan, was with his father near the riverbank when the crocodile attacked.

His father witnessed the traumatic moment his son was dragged underwater by the reptile and could do nothing to help.

The unexpected attack left the father devastated and helpless.

Body found floating in river 13 hours later

Nurul Azlan Shah Jamalludin, Chief of the Kinabatangan Fire and Rescue Station, said search and rescue (SAR) teams were dispatched to the site after receiving an emergency call.

Around 9.55am the next day, the victim’s body was discovered floating in the river, approximately 500m from the site of the attack.

It was found in a severely mutilated state, with both arms and legs believed to have been torn off by the crocodile, the Chief explained.

The remains were later handed over to the police for further action.

The crocodile involved in the incident has not yet been located.

Following the tragedy, authorities have issued an urgent plea to the public to avoid activities in crocodile-infested rivers to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

Also read: Man in M’sia dragged into river by crocodile while fishing, body found 12hrs later



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Featured image adapted from Kwong Wah.