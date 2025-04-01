‘Bo chup parenting style’: Boy lies down on MRT seat in S’pore with legs in the air, Redditors slam parents

"Should turn this video into a condom ad, for educational purposes," a user commented.

A video of a young boy lying on an MRT seat with his legs in the air has sparked outrage among Reddit users, with many criticising the lack of parental discipline.

The clip, shared on the r/SMRTRabak subreddit, was titled, “A reminder to not rest your head on the divider”. It quickly went viral, amassing over 80 comments from netizens expressing frustration over the incident.

Boy remains in same position while caregiver was glued to phone

Speaking to MS News, the OP shared that the incident occurred on 23 March at 7.46pm on the North-South Line.

He observed that the boy stayed in that position — lying down with legs in the air — throughout the journey, while his caregiver appeared completely absorbed in her phone.

“In fact, right after this video was taken, the boy moved excessively and ended up kicking a passenger. Even then, the caregiver did nothing to stop him,” OP claimed.

Redditors  slam ‘bo chup parenting’ & poor etiquette

What started as a simple reminder about MRT hygiene quickly turned into a heated discussion about parenting standards today.

Many Redditors criticised “bo chup” (indifferent or poor) parenting, saying that such behaviour is becoming more common.

One user questioned why parents fail to control their children and let them behave poorly in public.

A couple of users shared their own experiences of similar behaviour.

One witnessed “parents letting their two boys run amok in a shop with fragile items despite warnings”. They added that someone else defended the children’s behaviour by saying, “they’re children, they’re supposed to be able to experience the world.”

Another Redditor said they witnessed parents allowing their kids to “step on the seats”.

“I don’t blame the kids, because they are unaware. But I blame the irresponsible parents,” they said.

One user mentioned witnessing a family letting their child stand on restaurant chairs with slippers on, calling it “disturbing”.

“Products of gentle parenting,” another remarked.

One netizen jokingly said that the video should be turned into a “condom ad”.

“Really bo chup parenting style,” they called it.

