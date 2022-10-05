2-Year-Old M’sian Boy Passes Away After Falling From Baby Chair, Investigations Ongoing

Malaysian Boy Dies After Toppling From Baby Chair In Johor Bahru Restaurant

During a meal at a restaurant in Johor Bahru (JB), a two-year-old toddler fell while seated in a high chair.

His father conveyed him to a private hospital in the area, where a medical officer pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Police have confirmed there was no criminal element involved in the incident. However, an investigation into the matter is now ongoing.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Johor Bahru North’s deputy police chief Fariz Ammar Abdullah said in a statement that the incident occurred on 4 Oct, at around 3pm.

Along with other family members, the two-year-old boy was dining at a restaurant in Taman Sutera, JB. At 2pm, his parents placed him in a baby chair at the table.

After an hour, he pushed the table with his foot, causing the chair to fall backwards and his head to hit the floor.

This prompted the toddler to cry loudly before falling unconscious, which restaurant workers witnessed as well.

His father promptly rushed him to a private clinic, where doctors advised him to bring his son to a hospital due to the severity of his condition.

Upon reaching a private hospital in Iskandar Puteri, a medical officer on duty pronounced the boy dead on arrival.

Investigations into incident ongoing

MY Metro reports that Mr Fariz said there was no criminal element in the incident. However, police are further investigating the matter.

They have additionally classified the demise under a “sudden death report”.

Authorities have also sent the toddler to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the actual cause of death.

