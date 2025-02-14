6-year-old in M’sia bitten by python while using toilet, suffers injuries to groin & hand

6-year-old in M’sia attacked by python while using toilet

A six-year-old boy in Ampang, Malaysia, was bitten by a python while using the toilet at home, sustaining injuries to his groin and hand.

According to Malaysian news outlet Berita Harian, the incident occurred when the boy, Hadi, entered the master bedroom toilet of his four-storey residence.

As he lifted the toilet seat, he was suddenly attacked by the snake, prompting him to scream in pain.

Hadi quickly fled the room, with blood dripping from his wounds, alarming his mother, Adibah Aziz, who was cooking in the kitchen.

“He told me he had been bitten by a snake, and I immediately ran to ask the neighbours to call an ambulance and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) for help,” Adibah recounted.

Boy hospitalised for medical care for his groin & hand injuries

The boy was rushed to Ampang Hospital for medical treatment.

Ms Adibah confirmed that Hadi suffered bites to his groin and hand, but doctors assured her that he was in stable condition.

“I do not deny that our home, being near the National Zoo and surrounded by forest areas, contributes to the frequent sightings of snakes in our neighbourhood,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Gombak District APM said they responded to the scene at 12.45 pm.

Four officers successfully captured the python and took it back to their office.

This isn’t the first time people have been injured by snakes lurking in toilet bowls.

In August 2024, a man shared his harrowing experience of battling a snake after it bit his testicles while he was using the toilet.

