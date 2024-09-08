Boy in M’sia called a hero after he climbs wall to save rabbits from fire

Viral video shows boy in M’sia saving three rabbits from fire

As a fire raged, a boy in Malaysia risked life and limb to rescue three rabbits trapped in a cage and facing certain death.

The viral video, posted by a TikTok user last Friday (6 Sept), has already gained 1.1 million views.

Boy scales wall to get to rabbits trapped by fire

It starts with the fire already blazing, with its flames ravaging a zinc-roofed premise next to a river.

In a cage are three rabbits, cowering in two corners. The boy has already scaled a wall to get to the rabbits, and is seen attempting to break through the floor of their cage.

Eyewitnesses can be seen calling out to the boy, fully invested in the rescue operation.

Boy breaks into cage & pulls out two rabbits

Soon, the boy managed to break into the cage and grabbed one of the rabbits.

He then pulled it out of the cage and dropped it into the river.

To excited shouts from the crowd, he did the same to the second rabbit.

However, the third one slipped from his grasp and ran to the other corner of the cage.

The boy then jumped down from the wall.

However, he didn’t give up — he jumped down to take an implement and soon climbed back up to make a bigger hole in the cage.

As the video ended, he was seen trying valiantly to rescue the third rabbit.

Netizens call boy a hero

Kept in suspense, many of the more than 1,000 users who left comments asked the video’s creator whether the last rabbit was saved, to which she replied in the affirmative.

Admiring netizens lauded the boy for his actions, describing him as “brave” and a “hero”.

Those who knew the boy, apparently named Jason, also praised him and received grateful responses.

Boy called by cousin to rescue rabbits from fire

Speaking to Malaysia’s The Star, the woman who took the video said the heroic act took place last Friday at an outdoor car park surrounded by stalls in Kajang, a town near Kuala Lumpur.

The woman, 32-year-old wedding planner Balanagamma Punaimuthi, said the location was near to her residence and she spotted the fire on the way to work.

As an animal lover who has rabbits of her own, she was aghast to see the rabbits trapped in the cage with nobody to rescue them.

Thus, she and her husband called her cousin, Jason, for help.

They also went home to get cutting tools so he could break the cage open.

Boy’s hands slightly injured

While Jason suffered slight burns on his hands, they were “very happy” that the rabbits were rescued, Ms Balanagamma said.

She took the rabbits home and applied medicine to one of them that had burnt fur.

They have now been returned to their owners, she added.

Featured image adapted from @banujeeva8 on TikTok.