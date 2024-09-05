Boy crosses river in basin to get to school, raising concerns for his safety

Boy crosses river in basin to attend school

As you squeeze onto that crowded train to work, it’s easy to grumble about the daily commute.

But a recent video serves as a humbling reminder that not everyone has the luxury of a comfortable, efficient ride.

Earlier this week, a video surfaced on TikTok showing a schoolboy crossing a river in a simple basin.

The caption reads: “Pupil uses the basin as a boat to go to school.”

The video, which quickly went viral with over 1.6 million views, tugged at the heartstrings of many netizens, who expressed their concern about the boy’s safety.

Boy paddles with his hands as he crosses river in basin

The one-minute clip shows the boy, dressed in his school uniform and with his backpack on, calmly paddling his way across the river using his hands.

At one point, he even grabs a rope to guide himself toward a wooden house on the river.

Netizens concerned over boy’s safety

The video sparked widespread concern, particularly over the potential dangers the boy could face, such as crocodiles.

Some netizens questioned the lack of government intervention, calling for a bridge to be built.

“I hope the government will think of the best alternative to help the people here,” wrote one commenter.

Meanwhile, others were struck by the boy’s determination, praising his resolve to attend school despite the daunting challenges and wishing him safety and success.

While one news report suggested that the video was filmed in a remote area of East Malaysia, the exact location remains unclear.

Some believe it wasn’t in Sabah or Sarawak, but rather in Cambodia.

