3 secondary school students go missing after boat carrying 20 people sinks in river in M’sia

Three students missing after boat sinks in Malaysia river

A boat carrying 20 people sank while crossing a river in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia, at 6.10am on Tuesday (20 Aug).

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department, the sampan was transporting a boatman, an adult female, and 18 secondary school students from SMK Senibong.

While most of the passengers were rescued, three students went missing.

They were identified as a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old girl.

Villagers use the sampan to cross the river daily

According to Sin Chew Daily, villagers rely on the sampan to cross the river daily, as it is the only route to the other side of the body of water.

However, a boat sank this morning while students and villagers were crossing the river as usual.

A representative from the fire and rescue department said they received a report about the incident at 6.33am, reported New Straits Times.

Consequently, a team of seven firefighters from the Lundu Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

Search and rescue operations ongoing

Rescue teams, including villagers and specialised units, continue to search the river as of 9am. Rescue dogs have also been deployed to assist in the search.

As of 10am, local residents had found one of the victims, 16-year-old Abraham Nyoeng, safe, during an initial search, according to a New Straits Times report.

“Firefighters are now continuing the search alongside villagers to locate the two missing female students, Alsma Jithil, 14, and Helena Fasha Petrus, 17,” said the fire and rescue department spokesman.

Meanwhile, authorities are investigating whether the cause of the accident was due to overloading or damage to the sampan, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Also read: 1 person missing after 2 boats collide off Pulau Hantu, search operations underway

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily