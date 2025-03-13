Boy in Indonesia sells tofu alone on the street at 2am, fears getting scolded by father if goods remain unsold

Boy in Indonesia spotted selling tofu on the street at 2am

A heartbreaking video of a young Indonesian boy selling tofu by the street at 2am has gone viral, leaving many netizens outraged.

The child was reportedly too afraid to return home without selling all his tofu, fearing punishment from his father.

Boy found alone selling tofu outside mall

The two-minute video, posted on 22 Feb by TikTok user @fansaideadandesign, shows the boy sitting by himself on the roadside, a bucket of tofu beside him, outside a shopping mall in Indonesia.

Concerned for his safety, the two young men who were walking near the mall approached the boy and started a conversation with him.

From the video, the boy could be seen playing with an LED rubber ball while talking to the other man.

Afraid to go home without selling all the tofu

After speaking with the two men, the boy hesitantly admitted that he was too afraid to go home without selling all the tofu, fearing punishment from his father.

Details from the video suggested that the boy was in distress, desperately trying to sell the tofu to fulfil a promise he had made to his parents.

Believing that his parents would reward him with a new toy if he sold all the tofu, the boy refused to leave when the two men offered to take him home as they were worried about his well-being.

In a heart-wrenching moment, he confessed that he was more afraid of his father’s reaction than of being alone on the streets at night.

Feeling sorry for the boy, the two men then gave some money to help him.

Netizens expressed sympathy for boy

The video quickly gained around 16 million views, with many commenters expressing concern for the boy and criticising his parents.

One user condemned the parents, saying that a child should not be responsible for earning a living.

Another user hoped that the boy would achieve his dreams and have a bright future ahead.

Featured image adapted from @fansaideadandesign on TikTok.