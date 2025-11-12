10-year-old boy in M’sia found lifeless in school day after telling sister someone ‘wants him dead’

Sister of boy who was found lifeless in school toilet reveals brother told her that someone ‘wants him dead’

A 10-year-old boy who was found lifeless in a school toilet in Senawang, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, on 1 Oct, had told his sister that someone “wanted him dead tomorrow” the evening before the tragic discovery.

Iman Zhafran’s father, Mr Muhammad Hafizuddin Abdullah, revealed this in a press conference on Monday (3 Nov), Sinar Harian reported.

The father explained that he had only found out about this after the police questioned his daughter.

He said Iman was able to tell his older sister about the threat since they slept in the same room, but wasn’t able to inform him and his wife, as they were already asleep at the time.

Handwritten threat found in boy’s book

Mr Muhammad Hafizuddin also shared that police found a handwritten threat in his son’s book.

“There is a note that says ‘I want you to die… I don’t know if you will go to heaven or hell’,” he stated.

Following this finding, the victim’s family is demanding a thorough investigation to identify whether the threats are connected to Iman’s death.

The father said:

We want justice. If there is indeed an element of bullying or intimidation, investigate it thoroughly. My son should not have died like this.

10-year-old boy died due to pressure on neck

According to Harian Metro, Mr Muhammad Hafizuddin has been demanding an update from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) on the progress of his son’s case.

The family’s lawyer, Muhammad Yazid Mohamad Salim, said that if the AGC does not respond, they will begin to take measures.

An autopsy previously revealed that Iman had died due to pressure on the neck and had no other injuries, Astro Awani reported.

On 3 Oct — two days after Iman’s death — Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said they had recorded 27 statements regarding the incident.

He also shared that a thorough investigation was underway to identify the events leading up to the discovery of the boy’s body, as well as the circumstances in which he was found.

