14-year-old boy in M’sia allegedly stabs 16-year-old girl to death after failed confession

14-year-old boy in Malaysia allegedly stabbed 16-year-old girl to death on 14 Oct

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old student to death in a school in Selangor, Malaysia.

The boy had reportedly confessed to the girl the night before, but was rejected.

16-year-old victim found dead with stab wounds

According to The Star, the incident happened at 9.10am on Tuesday (14 Oct), at one of the girls’ toilets in Bandar Utama school.

The 16-year-old female victim was found dead with several stab wounds on her body.

The 14-year-old suspect, identified as a student in the same school, was later detained.

Two sharp objects, believed to be used in the incidents, were also found.

Suspect allegedly confessed to victim the night before, but was rejected

Speaking to China Press, a friend of the deceased claimed the suspect had confessed to the victim the previous night, but was rejected.

The suspect also reportedly has a history of mental illnesses and was undergoing counselling.

After the incident, the 14-year-old allegedly roamed the school compound with a bloodied knife, reportedly shouting, “I killed someone!”

His own brother and a teacher eventually subdued him.

The police are currently investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 17-Year-Old In Japan Arrested After Trespassing School & Stabbing Teacher, Also Dismembered Several Cats

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily and Oriental Daily.